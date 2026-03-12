Grocery Vs Liquor Store: The Biggest Differences In Alcohol Selection

We've all been there: You're at the grocery store when you remember you need to buy a bottle of wine to bring to a friend's house for dinner, so you peruse the wine section and grab something in your price range that looks decent (but honestly, you probably just liked the label). While buying alcohol in the same place that you buy groceries is extremely convenient and is great then the stakes are low, it may not be the ideal place for all of your alcohol purchases. We spoke with Curtis McMillan, the creative director of talent and beverage at The Down Low Cocktail Club in Woburn, Massachusetts, about the most significant differences between alcohol selection at a grocery and liquor store.

When it comes to the main difference between the two types of stores, McMillan tells us that "grocery stores typically carry what we'd call 'well' spirits in the restaurant world — your standard vodka, gin, tequila, and bourbon." These well spirits are typically "reliable, recognizable brands, but the selection is usually broad rather than deep, with limited variety within each category." While the grocery store's selection of alcohol may be convenient, it can lack variety and quality. "If you're looking to explore different proofs, unique mash bills, craft producers, or niche imports," McMillan adds, "the liquor store is where you'll find that range and specialization." So, if you're looking for something special or unique, a liquor store is always your best bet.