When To Head To The Liquor Store For The Most Affordable Wine Shopping

In his playful anthem "Sorry You're Sick," iconic L.A. street musician Ted Hawkins asks "What do you want from the liquor store? Somethin' sour or somethin' sweet?" For a lot of budget-conscious imbibers, the answer is probably a third adjective: "Somethin' affordable." If you're wine-shopping on a budget, avoid making any wine-buying mistakes and hit the liquor store during a reset period to get the most bang for your buck.

This pro tip comes from Tasting Table's own Simon Feisthauer Fournet, a wine expert whose family owns a winemaking business in France. As he shared in his roundup of 15 tricks to save money at the liquor store, "[M]ost major suppliers end their fiscal years in December or March. In the final weeks of these periods, sales reps often offer aggressive deals to reach annual targets. Similarly, seasonal portfolio transitions (winter to spring in March, summer to fall in September) naturally create inventory reduction needs."

When a store decides to hold a reset, the process involves rearranging displays to highlight certain products, considering current inventory, and potentially changing that inventory. It's all about making data-driven decisions to boost sales, typically centered around adjusting to same-store sales data and larger, blooming industry trends (i.e. skin contact aka orange wine is in right now). Retailers from supermarkets to clothing stores conduct resets, but with the sempiternal onslaught of new product launches — from small artisanal wineries to celebrity-backed spirits brands — the liquor store is an arena marked by near-constant innovation.