15 Tricks To Save Money At The Liquor Store

Here's a liquor store secret: The best deals are usually hiding at knee level. Stores put the priciest, highest-margin bottles right at eye level where you'll spot them first. It's no accident — brands pay extra for that prime placement, and that cost gets passed on to you. The real values are typically tucked away on bottom shelves where you have to make a little effort to find them. These bottles can cost 15% to 30% less than similar products placed at eye level, but they're often the same quality.

This bottom-shelf strategy works especially well for spirits like vodka, flavored whiskeys, and premixed cocktails, where marketing often matters more than what's actually in the bottle. Many bottom-shelf spirits come from the same distilleries as their pricier counterparts but without the fancy packaging and marketing campaigns. Next time you're at the liquor store, take a moment to check out what's hiding on those bottom shelves. You might be surprised to find solid, respectable bottles at significantly lower prices.