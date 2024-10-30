Viamundi Racilla: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

As a college student, David Weissman, co-founder of Viamundi Spirits, found himself in an interesting position. He had started a spicy tequila company as part of a college entrepreneurship program, which then turned into a full-time job. He had plenty of bars and restaurants in his college town interested in buying his spicy infusion, but then he tried raicilla and everything changed.

"At the end of those five years, I tried raicilla for the first time, the same raicilla we have bottled for Viamundi, and my life was changed as it opened my eyes to all the incredible distilling heritage Mexico has to offer outside of what everyone knew about tequila," he said.

Unfamiliar with raicilla? You're not the only one. While still a fairly unknown product in the larger category of Mexican-made spirits, raicilla is slowly but surely starting to gain traction in the larger liquor market. Viamundi raicilla, an agave-based spirit produced in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountains in Jalisco, is doing its part to not only set itself apart from other agave-based products that come from Mexico, but to move past its rather rocky history. Consider this ultimate bottle guide a raicilla 101, giving you a better understanding and appreciation for this vibrant, unique spirit.

