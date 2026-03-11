The Only Way You Should Be Reheating Five Guys Fries
Every fast food spot has its own niche. Culver's makes the best chocolate milkshakes, Raising Cane's has perfected the chicken tender, and Five Guys is known for its fries — or rather, the sheer amount of them it dishes out. If you find yourself saving most of your Five Guys fries for later, reheat them in the oven for the best results.
Five Guys gives out so many extra fries, and we're not complaining. Rather than having to rustle around in the paper bag for a dropped spud or two, the burger joint sends you home with plenty to spare. The serving of fries is two to three times more than that of its competitors, so we wouldn't blame you for not indulging in all of them at once. Knowing that customers may want to reserve the fries for later, Chad Murrell, ⅕ of the Guys, discussed on the brand's website how to reheat the beloved staple.
He says to place them in the oven or air fryer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes. Holding off on enjoying Five Guys fries for longer than a minute is an exercise in patience, but it's a small price to pay for maintaining their exquisite structure. However, blasting fries in the microwave makes them soggy, so we're happy to wait 10 minutes.
There are plenty of ways to enjoy leftover Five Guys fries
There's hardly anything better than a burger and fries pairing, but Murrell gives other methods to turn your remaining Five Guys French fries into something incredible, like hash browns. The restaurant's Cajun-style fries make some delicious, pre-seasoned hash browns, but the standard version leaves more room for experimentation. Cut the fries up into bite-sized squares, and heat them in the skillet, along with pepper, onion powder, and parsley.
For something more filling, turn the leftover fries into a breakfast hash. Crisp the cut fries in a pan, then set them aside as you fry up eggs, bacon, and jalapeños. Afterwards, return the fries to the pan, followed by a sprinkle of cheese and green onions. Murrell also suggests using the French fries as a hearty omelet filling. Allow the fries to crisp up before softening peppers, onions, and sausages in the pan. Pour whisked eggs into the pan, along with shredded cheese, and let the bottom firm up before flipping the omelet over.
If you can't fathom enjoying the fries with anything but a burger, use them as a base for a cheeseburger casserole. Place them in a baking dish and heat the fries in an oven as you saute ground beef. Once crisp, add shredded cheddar on top, followed by the beef, some burger sauce, and another layer of cheese. After baking, top the dish off with pickles, lettuce, caramelized onions, and chopped tomatoes.