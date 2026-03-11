The Only Way You Should Be Reheating Five Guys Fries

Every fast food spot has its own niche. Culver's makes the best chocolate milkshakes, Raising Cane's has perfected the chicken tender, and Five Guys is known for its fries — or rather, the sheer amount of them it dishes out. If you find yourself saving most of your Five Guys fries for later, reheat them in the oven for the best results.

Five Guys gives out so many extra fries, and we're not complaining. Rather than having to rustle around in the paper bag for a dropped spud or two, the burger joint sends you home with plenty to spare. The serving of fries is two to three times more than that of its competitors, so we wouldn't blame you for not indulging in all of them at once. Knowing that customers may want to reserve the fries for later, Chad Murrell, ⅕ of the Guys, discussed on the brand's website how to reheat the beloved staple.

He says to place them in the oven or air fryer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes. Holding off on enjoying Five Guys fries for longer than a minute is an exercise in patience, but it's a small price to pay for maintaining their exquisite structure. However, blasting fries in the microwave makes them soggy, so we're happy to wait 10 minutes.