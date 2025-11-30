This Midwest-Based Chain Holds The Title For Best Fast Food Chocolate Milkshake

While Wendy's, McDonald's, and Burger King offer some goodies that are hard to improve on, some of the tastiest fast food items in America come from smaller, more regional chains. Consider the chocolate milkshake, for instance. While a Frosty won't do you wrong, the pinnacle of shake perfection arguably comes from Midwest-based chain Culver's. In fact, we tasted and ranked 10 fast food chocolate milkshakes to find the best of the best, so we're not making this bold statement lightly.

Culver's cleverly takes advantage of the high-quality dairy from its home state of Wisconsin. Not only are Culver's signature (and brilliant) burgers called ButterBurgers, but every restaurant also serves frozen custard, which is essentially a richer, denser, fattier form of ice cream made with extra egg yolks. This is a big contributor to the awesomeness of the chain's chocolate shake. Our taste tester loved the ultra-thick and creamy texture that beats the pants off of inferior drinks with watery, icy consistencies.

Culver's shake also delivers on chocolate flavor, but it's not overly sweet. It's sure to please kids who want a simple, classic chocolate treat, as well as adults who would like a quality dessert that doesn't come off as artificial and cloying. Fast food opinions die hard, though, and there's no accounting for personal taste. Some find Culver's chocolate shake to be too mild in flavor, even if the texture is spot-on. To fix this, you may be able to pull off an ordering hack that really ups the chocolate ante.