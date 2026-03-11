The 38-Letter-Long Kitchen Tool You Can't Pronounce But Your Eggs Will Love

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What's better than a buttery soft-boiled egg for breakfast? One that's cracked absolutely perfectly, so you get as much egg as possible and no mess. You may have found your preferred method for cracking eggs, one that works pretty well for the most part. Still, every now and then, something goes wrong — it's like an unwritten rule with eggs. But not in Germany. There, they've developed a better way to crack eggs for flawless results every time. That way is a tool, called an eierschalensollbruchstellenverursacher. Yes, that's a 38-letter word; and yes, it's fine if you just refer to it as "the egg-cracking thingamajig." But if you like eggs, you'll want one of these.

To break it down, "eierschale" means "eggshell." "Sollbruchstelle" refers to a predetermined breaking point, while the "verursacher" ending translates to "cause." This makes sense when you see the tool in action. It's a stainless steel rod with a conical sort of egg cap at the end, which you place over the top of your egg like a birthday party hat. There's a ball-shaped weight on the rod, too, which you lift and let drop onto the cap. This cracks a perfect circle into the top of the shell without damaging the egg. Remove the tool, remove the now pre-sliced shell piece, and get ready to dip some toast.