David Bowie's 2-Food Diet In The 1970s Matched 'The Thin White Duke'

Few artists in our lifetimes have been as important and iconic as David Bowie. The prolific songwriter, musician, actor, and fashion maverick left a legacy like no other. During the early years of his career, Bowie embraced various personas including Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, and finally, the Thin White Duke. It was during this era, from 1975 to 1976, which he later admitted was one of his darkest, that Bowie followed a strict diet of "cocaine, coffee, Marlboros, red and green peppers, and whole milk from the carton," according to biographer Marc Spitz.

Allegedly, this lasted for a whole year while Bowie lived in Los Angeles, working on his masterpiece "Station to Station." This destructive lifestyle led him to lose a massive amount of weight — which eventually dropped below 100 pounds — and affected his physical and mental health, matching the description of his latest assumed character. He later confessed that he remembered almost nothing of this period which, ironically, led to one of his most acclaimed albums.

While this intense diet is widely documented in the 1975 BBC documentary "Cracked Actor" and David Buckley's book "Strange Fascination: David Bowie, The Definitive Story," it is unclear why he chose milk and bell peppers as his only sustenance. Perhaps he believed they had enough nutrients for him to survive, as his excessive use of cocaine left him with no appetite. It's also said that milk would soothe his stomach and help with the side effects of cocaine use, such as a runny nose.