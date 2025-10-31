Among all the tree nuts that we eat, Brazil nuts stand out. They're large, pale, and rich in oils that give them a creamy, coconutty flavor, and offer a high fiber content. These dense little guys are one of the most concentrated sources of magnesium and selenium in the natural world.

A one-ounce serving of about six Brazil nuts contains over 100 milligrams of magnesium (about 18 milligrams per nut). The recommended amount of magnesium per day is around 300 milligrams for adult women and around 400 milligrams for men. But that serving of Brazil nuts also contains roughly ten times the daily requirement of selenium, which is why experts recommend no more than five nuts per day, max. While selenium is good for you in moderation, too much can cause health problems.

Magnesium supports more than 300 enzyme systems in the body, influencing muscle relaxation, nerve conduction, and energy metabolism. It stabilizes blood sugar, and helps regulate mood and sleep. Selenium also helps protect cells from damage and assists the working of thyroid hormones. Basically, these two minerals support systems that get frazzled when you are wearing thin under stress.

They are also essential nutrients that the body cannot make itself. Magnesium, selenium, and other trace elements must come from food. The balance is narrow, with too little leading to deficiency, too much to toxicity. The best thing about whole foods is that when eaten in regular dietary amounts, they don't really push those limits. Two Brazil nuts meet daily selenium needs – don't double up with vitamin supplements. Eaten with fruits or greens, like on top of a salad or in a nutrient-dense black forest smoothie, they add structure to the diet's mineral foundation rather than overloading it.