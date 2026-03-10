The Worst Frozen Fish Fillet In Stores Is From A Brand You Always See In The Freezer Aisle

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While fresh fish is often seasonal and expensive, frozen fish offers seafood year-round at an affordable price. Plus, you can keep it in the freezer for weeks and relieve yourself of the urgency of cooking it the same or next day after purchase, like you would with fresh fish. And there are numerous frozen fish brands to fulfill your fish fillet cravings. We sampled and ranked 5 frozen fish fillets to find the best option. And while there's a clear winner, there's also a clear loser, and that was Gorton's Crispy Battered Whole Fillets.

We ranked each fish fillet according to flavor and texture, and the worst frozen fish fillet is from Gorton's, an exclusively frozen fish brand, from mediocre fish sticks to these not-so-spectacular battered whole fillets. Made from wild-caught pollock, Gorton's crispy fillets may take all the grease splatter and dredging effort out of making fried fish at home, but they sure aren't worth buying. The batter was completely devoid of flavor and just tasted like fried crunch. We couldn't even pick up the taste of salt. And the fillets themselves were just as tasteless. These may crisp up well in the oven or air fryer, but a passable texture doesn't make up for flavorless fish, no matter how much tartar sauce you slather over it.