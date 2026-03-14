One Of Julia Child's Favorite Kitchen Tools Wasn't Fancy, But It Was Definitely Reliable

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Julia Child was known for her no-frills approach to cooking, often recommending all-purpose kitchen items or even repurposing other household items for use in the kitchen. She even once suggested that viewers bake bread on an asbestos tile to achieve an extra crackly crust. Aside from that example, however, many of her tips still prove useful today. One of her favorite kitchen tools, though far from fancy, was definitely reliable and can still make modern food prep easier. The item in question? A Foley fork.

Child regularly used a Foley fork on her cooking show, "The French Chef." The utensil, also called a Foley blender or gravy fork, is a vintage kitchen gadget that not many remember anymore. It was invented by the Foley Manufacturing Co. of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and manufactured between the '40s and '70s, and Child purchased many of her cooking utensils from the company.

The utensil looks like a large fork, but it features six curved tines resembling a miniature garden rake. Its long handle, also slightly curved, makes it perfect for whisking and blending ingredients in mixing bowls. It is a highly versatile, durable tool designed to quickly emulsify ingredients like fats, oils, and eggs so that they can be mixed into dry ingredients. It is also sturdy enough to break up ground meat, mix sauces, whip potatoes, and whisk flour and other dry ingredients together.

You can find modern versions of the mixing and mashing fork from many different kitchen utensil companies, for example this silicone example from GreenLife, or you can look for a vintage original from the Foley company at a thrift store or antique shop. The Norpro Grip-EZ Fiskie is a budget-friendly version of the Foley fork at only $6.28 on Amazon. This vintage kitchen utensil is also worth picking up secondhand, and you can find original six-tine Foley forks for between $15 and $25 on ebay.