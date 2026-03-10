Give Seafood A Tasty Kick With A Brilliant Use Of Olive Oil

Fish and seafood of all kinds pair well with the earthy richness of olive oil. However, an even more classic pairing for fish is citrus. You'd be hard-pressed to find a recipe for fish or shellfish that doesn't finish the dish with a squeeze of fresh lemon or lime juice. The fruity, tanginess of citrus complements umami rich seafood beautifully, no matter which cooking method you use. But the part you're forgetting after adding citrus juice to fish is adding citrus zest. While juice provides the tang, zest really amps up the citrus flavor. And you can meld the bright fruitiness of citrus zest with the earthy notes of olive oil by making an infusion.

You can infuse olive oil with lemons for the ultimate zesty drizzle, or combine various citrus fruits in a single infusion. For example, grapefruit zest is an underutilized citrus flavor that will punch up your seafood, as are tangerine peels. Whether you use one or multiple citrus fruits, an infusion is fool-proof. Simply shave off thick strips of citrus peel, add them to a cup of olive oil, and bring the mixture to a low simmer over low heat. If you're using one citrus fruit, the entire peel of one lemon or lime is enough. If you're using multiple citrus fruits, you can strip each fruit of around half of its peel. Simmer the olive oil infusion for 15 to 30 minutes, let cool, remove the peels and pour the infusion into a receptacle.