10 Creative Ways To Use Tangerine Peels

A steaming mug of herbal tea is not unlike a warm hug — comforting and rejuvenating, not to mention soothing. Even better, herbal tea can have nutritional benefits, especially if you customize your brew with dried or dehydrated tangerine peels.

Whole tangerines are an excellent source of vitamins C and A, but the peels are just as nutritious and vitamin-rich. Even more importantly, tangerine peels contain antioxidants that bring the healing properties of your herbal tea to new levels. Per a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, one of the antioxidants in the peel, nobiletin, may decrease the severity of memory loss in those with Alzheimer's or Parkinson's. The peel is also packed with oils, and it's those oils that emit the lovely citrus scent that's reproduced in candles and shampoo. The sweet yet tangy scent is only half as delicious as the flavor that the dried tangerine peels add to the herbal tea.

To add the peels to your tea, you should start by thoroughly cleansing the peels and scraping away the pith. You could dry the peels in the sun for a week after, which is the traditional way of going about it. But a safer and faster option is to simply place the peels into an oven or food dehydrator. The longer the peel is in the oven, the crispier it will become. Simply plunk the dried peels into your fresh brew for a unique, warming flavor.