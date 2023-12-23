Cook Dried Beans With Citrus Peels For A Complexity Of Flavors

Dried beans are nothing new, but they will never get old either. Versatile, convenient, and flavorful without being too overwhelming, they're the perfect ingredient for jazzing up almost any homemade dish. Normally, they're cooked with salt as preparation, but for those who want a bit more depth and complexity, look no further than citrus peels.

Whether we're talking oranges, lemons, limes, or grapefruits, citrus peels are a true aromatic powerhouse. Simmered alongside dried beans, they release essential oils that infuse everything with a vibrant zest, cutting right through the beans' typical earthy, nutty sweetness. This touch of brightness is subtle yet captivating, creating a contrasting intricacy that makes the beans more enticing without altering their original qualities.

This new-found complexity opens up a world of pairing possibilities, no matter what the beans are used for. Served on their own as a simple side dish or blended into a dip, they're spectacular either way. When added to something fresh and light like salads and grain bowls, they bring an exciting twist that brightens things up in a flash. In more hearty, savory dishes like soups and stews, they enrich the already diverse flavor profile with a vivid, sparkling zest. The case is also true for other dishes where beans are often essential toppings, such as tacos, burritos, or nachos.