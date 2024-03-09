Elevate Your Brownies By Mixing In Candied Fruit Peels
As dearly beloved as they are in their original rich and decadent glory, brownies can always be transformed into something even better with an extra ingredient or two. From drizzling peanut butter and sauces to adding mascarpone cheese and other ingredients, there are countless additions that can make this classic dessert a perfect fit for your personal taste. For those who like a fruity touch, the answer often lies in fresh bananas or strawberries. But it doesn't have to stop there. Sprinkle in a bit of fun in the form of candied fruit peels and you just might find brownies to be much more enjoyable than they already are.
Through the candying process, the fruit's natural sweetness is intensified into a bursting vibrancy. These sparks cut right through the dark bittersweetness, creating a radiant contrast that adds a special intrigue to the all-too-familiar dessert. Since citrus is the most common type of candied fruit peels, your brownies will also be laced with zesty hints of tang, and perhaps even an enticing fragrance to boost.
Accompanying the captivating taste is a unique crumbly crisp, which is wonderfully highlighted when laid between the fudgy, soft brownies. Each bite gives you a bit of everything, so the eating experience is not only satisfying but also infinitely more fun and exciting.
An easy way to elevate your brownie game
Although candied fruit peels are typically available with citrus, your choices are hardly limited. There's lemon, grapefruit, pomelo, kumquat, tangerine, and quite possibly the most popular — orange. You won't have a hard time finding pre-made packages at supermarkets and the like, but feel free to whip them up at home for a more tailored taste. Apart from the fresh fruit peels, you'll only need a few fundamentals such as sugar, water, and a bit of time.
When added to brownies, the candied fruit peels can go straight into the batter after you have finished mixing everything. Give the bowl a few quick stirs and you'll find it scattered all over the brownies as you munch on them. You can also spread a few on the surface of the batter after you have poured it onto the baking pan for specks of brightness.
While you're at it, why not throw in some nuts like hazelnuts, walnuts, or almonds for an even more diverse flavor profile and crunchy fun? If nuts aren't your thing, fresh fruits like raspberries or blueberries will also do. If you happen to have fresh oranges nearby, sprinkle a bit of the zest all over the brownies for a garnish that makes a stunning first impression.