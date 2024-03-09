Elevate Your Brownies By Mixing In Candied Fruit Peels

As dearly beloved as they are in their original rich and decadent glory, brownies can always be transformed into something even better with an extra ingredient or two. From drizzling peanut butter and sauces to adding mascarpone cheese and other ingredients, there are countless additions that can make this classic dessert a perfect fit for your personal taste. For those who like a fruity touch, the answer often lies in fresh bananas or strawberries. But it doesn't have to stop there. Sprinkle in a bit of fun in the form of candied fruit peels and you just might find brownies to be much more enjoyable than they already are.

Through the candying process, the fruit's natural sweetness is intensified into a bursting vibrancy. These sparks cut right through the dark bittersweetness, creating a radiant contrast that adds a special intrigue to the all-too-familiar dessert. Since citrus is the most common type of candied fruit peels, your brownies will also be laced with zesty hints of tang, and perhaps even an enticing fragrance to boost.

Accompanying the captivating taste is a unique crumbly crisp, which is wonderfully highlighted when laid between the fudgy, soft brownies. Each bite gives you a bit of everything, so the eating experience is not only satisfying but also infinitely more fun and exciting.