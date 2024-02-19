Dried Tangerine Peels Give Herbal Teas A Flavor Upgrade

Herbal teas are a delightful way to soothe your body and mind. Whether served piping hot in your favorite mug or over ice for a refreshing sip, it never fails to deliver both flavor and hydration in spades. There are so many types of herbal tea that it is virtually impossible to get bored, especially if you are willing to mix and match different ones together to create your own blends. If you feel confident customizing your teas in this way, we have a recommendation for your next experiment: Try adding dried tangerine peels.

Tangerines on their own are quite a tasty snack, but their peels can do wonders for your tea as well. Much of the flavor and aroma we associate with citrus comes directly from the fragrant oil in the peels, which is why ingredients like citrus zest are often included in cooking and baking. When incorporated into tea, the sweet, tangy, and slightly floral smell and taste of tangerine peels will complement assertive flavors and uplift milder ones, creating an intriguing new drinking experience that you wouldn't have otherwise. That is not to mention the nutritional benefits that come from tangerine peels, including the presence of many vitamins and antioxidants.