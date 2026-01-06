Punch Up Your Seafood With A Zesting Of This Underutilized Citrus Peel
Whether boiled, broiled, fried, grilled, or otherwise prepared, seafood makes a marvelous meal that is both filling and fulfilling. There are plenty of unique ways to enjoy the "catch of the day," particularly when it comes to adding more flavor into the mix. Lemon and lime are two obvious choices for citrus seasonings, but one oft-overlooked fruit can provide a delightful boost to your next fish dish. One of the best ways to use leftover grapefruit peels is to zest and sprinkle them over a freshly prepared seafood recipe.
While a squirt of lime juice can do wonders to dress up a plate of fish tacos, don't discount the greatness of grapefruit to make your seafood shine. Grapefruit has an unfavorable reputation for its typically bitter taste; however, there are a number of different types of grapefruit among the three basic categories of red, white, and pink, any of which can give your seafood a well-deserved punch of flavor. Grapefruit peels are typically thick, and a freshly zested grapefruit will add bright citrus flavor to your seafood meal.
If you don't usually eat grapefruit on its own, consider cooking with it in a different way. Use a microplane, grater, or paring knife to prepare the zest and start with just a small amount, tasting as you go to ensure it doesn't overpower your seafood. Additionally, you can use these citrus peels to make an unforgettable gremolata that will easily complement your favorite fish.
Tips for using grapefruit zest in your seafood
One of the most important things to keep in mind when working with grapefruit is safety. For example, grapefruit and grapefruit juice can adversely interact with some medications, so it's vital to double-check before cooking with the fruit to ensure your safety and that of anyone for whom you're preparing food. In addition, using paring knives and zesters should always be done with care and full attention. When zesting a grapefruit, be careful not to get too close to the pithy white interior, as it lacks the same flavor as the surface skin and won't help to enhance your meal.
As far as which types of seafood to use, the possibilities are nearly limitless. Try a recipe for seared scallops, which is a popular choice to pair with a punch of grapefruit zest. Include some citrus juice along with segments of the fruit for a more pleasing taste and texture. This can also work with grilled or fried shrimp, whether you include just the citrus peel or turn the zest into a gremolata.
Somewhat similar to chimichurri, gremolata is an Italian condiment traditionally made using garlic, parsley, and lemon zest. Swap grapefruit zest into the recipe or add it alongside the lemon for an elevated flavor that you can use to dress grilled fish filets, fried clams, and much more. Give grapefruit its due and try it in your next batch of seafood for a crave-worthy dish.