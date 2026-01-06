Punch Up Your Seafood With A Zesting Of This Underutilized Citrus Peel

Whether boiled, broiled, fried, grilled, or otherwise prepared, seafood makes a marvelous meal that is both filling and fulfilling. There are plenty of unique ways to enjoy the "catch of the day," particularly when it comes to adding more flavor into the mix. Lemon and lime are two obvious choices for citrus seasonings, but one oft-overlooked fruit can provide a delightful boost to your next fish dish. One of the best ways to use leftover grapefruit peels is to zest and sprinkle them over a freshly prepared seafood recipe.

While a squirt of lime juice can do wonders to dress up a plate of fish tacos, don't discount the greatness of grapefruit to make your seafood shine. Grapefruit has an unfavorable reputation for its typically bitter taste; however, there are a number of different types of grapefruit among the three basic categories of red, white, and pink, any of which can give your seafood a well-deserved punch of flavor. Grapefruit peels are typically thick, and a freshly zested grapefruit will add bright citrus flavor to your seafood meal.

If you don't usually eat grapefruit on its own, consider cooking with it in a different way. Use a microplane, grater, or paring knife to prepare the zest and start with just a small amount, tasting as you go to ensure it doesn't overpower your seafood. Additionally, you can use these citrus peels to make an unforgettable gremolata that will easily complement your favorite fish.