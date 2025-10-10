The Part You're Forgetting After Adding Citrus Juice To Fish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Squeezing lemon juice onto your salmon or lime juice onto your tuna tacos feels like second nature. We've been pairing seafood and citrus for centuries — a splash was relied on as a flavor-freshener pre-refrigeration, and today, it's part of an important balancing act. The acidity of citrus cuts right through fish's sweet, buttery characteristics, and this balance highlights those elements in a harmonious blend so no one quality is overwhelming. But are we getting the most out of citrus when it comes to seafood? We asked Nana Darkwah, the executive chef at Ocean Hai, the acclaimed four-diamond restaurant at Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Resort in Clearwater, Florida, for her thoughts.

"It is always good to add zest to your fish when frying, baking, grilling or poaching after it is cooked," Darkwah recommends. "[This] brings out the umami flavor of the fish." Like juice, zest works to balance and highlight other qualities: brightness versus richness and umami. It's the unexpected ingredient that makes a pasta dish sing and that elevates just about any meat or vegetable dish or dessert with a fragrant lift. That's because the zest, which is grated from a citrus fruit's peel, contains essential oils. These make every shred beautifully aromatic with sweetness, bright tartness, and the citrus flavors you recognize. We're getting the acidity from citrus when we squeeze its juice onto seafood, so we should perfect the flavor profile with its zest, too.