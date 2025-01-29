Bright, Flavorful Citrus Salt Is Only 3 Easy Steps Away

Whether you use a sauce, an herb, or a homemade spice blend, there are endless ways to make a dish more flavorful. One of our favorite ways to elevate flavor and add complexity to a dish is with citrus. Citrus fruits — like lemon, lime, and oranges — add a ton of brightness to food that may otherwise be pretty dull. Some might even say citrus is as crucial as salt to a well-balanced dish — but who says you have to choose between the two? Making a citrus salt, or a salt that's been infused with citrus, couldn't be easier, requiring just two ingredients and a bit of oven time. Once you make a batch, you'll have a custom seasoning to dress up all your favorite recipes and make them uniquely your own.

To make citrus salt, you'll begin by zesting the citrus of your choice. Use a microplane, like this one by NSpring available on Amazon, to get all that good stuff from the top layer. Move it around the fruit every time you reach a white spot to ensure you get only the good stuff and not the bitter pith. Zest a tablespoon of citrus and place it in a bowl. Then, mix it with a half-cup of your favorite kosher salt or flakey salt. You can use your fingers to do this; you want to make sure that there aren't any big clumps of citrus. This movement will also help the citrus release its flavor.