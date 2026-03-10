For The Easiest Cheesesteaks, Grab This Store-Bought Shortcut

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You would be remiss, on your travels to the City of Brotherly Love, not to pick up a cheesesteak. This iconic American sandwich is loaded with copious amounts of steak, peppers, onions, and cheese (usually one of three types), all packed into a delicious hoagie roll. If you don't have Philly in your upcoming travel plans, though, rest assured that you can whip up a decent homemade Philly cheesesteak with the help of one ingredient: frozen steak dinners.

Repurposing a frozen steak dinner for this sandwich isn't just smart; it also will take the flavor of the entrée from good to great. Traditionally, the sandwich uses ribeye, sirloin, flank, or strip steak. When you reheat and use the meat portion of a frozen steak dinner, though, you will save yourself a ton of time and allow yourself to focus more on the other essential components, namely the veggies, cheese, and bread. You can use leftover peppers and onions — perhaps from fajita night — and toss the reheated, sliced pieces of steak in a skillet with them. Once you're ready to serve, stack your meat and veggie filling on a toasted hoagie roll, add your melty provolone (or Cheez Wiz), and enjoy.