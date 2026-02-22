10 Ways To Take Store-Bought Steak Dinners From Good To Great

A quick and simple way to transform boxed steak into something altogether more flavorful is with the addition of compound butter. Just pop a slice or spoonful of the butter on top of the piping hot steak when it's fresh out of the microwave, and let it melt over the meat, where it'll blanket everything in a layer of richness.

To make compound butter, you'll start by blending softened butter with some herbs, spices, or aromatics of your choice in a food processor. Then, the mixture can be shaped into a log, wrapped and popped in the fridge to firm up. This approach makes it easy to slice off perfectly-portioned rounds whenever you're in need of a quick steak upgrade. There are countless versions to try, from a classic garlic and parsley mixture, to a spicy chili and lime medley. You can even throw in grated black truffle for a gourmet-style twist, or boost the umami depth by incorporating anchovies.

If you've just whipped the flavored butter up and don't have time to chill it, just spoon it over the steak in its softened form (it's going to melt anyway!). And, you can totally use it to amp up the richness of the sides, too. Potatoes, pasta, and veggies are all excellent candidates for infusing with an extra hit of buttery goodness.