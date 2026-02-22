10 Ways To Take Store-Bought Steak Dinners From Good To Great
Frozen steak dinners are a nostalgic and affordable shortcut to dinner. They generally come complete with a savory sauce, and sides like mac and cheese, veggies, or roasted potatoes; all they require is a short stint in the microwave before they're ready to enjoy. The best steak dinners make mealtime a breezy and deliver a satisfying bite with zero fuss.
While these handy boxed meals are designed to be served just as they are, even the best steak dinners aren't known for being flashy. But, who's to say you can't put your own twist on things? With a few simple tweaks, you can give a basic store-bought steak dinner a whole new lease of life. By adding extra toppings, jazzing up the elements already in the tray, and choosing the perfect fresh accompaniments, you'll dramatically boost the flavor, texture, and visual appeal of your dinner. So, if your go-to microwave meal is starting to feel a little lacklustre, try one of these game-changing hacks, and it'll soon be looking and tasting like a freshly cooked feast.
1. Melt a compound butter on top
A quick and simple way to transform boxed steak into something altogether more flavorful is with the addition of compound butter. Just pop a slice or spoonful of the butter on top of the piping hot steak when it's fresh out of the microwave, and let it melt over the meat, where it'll blanket everything in a layer of richness.
To make compound butter, you'll start by blending softened butter with some herbs, spices, or aromatics of your choice in a food processor. Then, the mixture can be shaped into a log, wrapped and popped in the fridge to firm up. This approach makes it easy to slice off perfectly-portioned rounds whenever you're in need of a quick steak upgrade. There are countless versions to try, from a classic garlic and parsley mixture, to a spicy chili and lime medley. You can even throw in grated black truffle for a gourmet-style twist, or boost the umami depth by incorporating anchovies.
If you've just whipped the flavored butter up and don't have time to chill it, just spoon it over the steak in its softened form (it's going to melt anyway!). And, you can totally use it to amp up the richness of the sides, too. Potatoes, pasta, and veggies are all excellent candidates for infusing with an extra hit of buttery goodness.
2. Pair it with something fresh
The sides that come with a store-bought steak dinner tend to lean hearty and comforting. While this is certainly part of the appeal, adding something fresh and vibrant to your plate is a great way to bring balance, add extra nutrients, and make everything feel more wholesome.
A simple salad is ideal for bringing brightness to your meal. Try tossing together arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion with a tangy citrus vinaigrette to add some contrasting color and crunch. Or, whip up a creamy slaw with shredded cabbage, carrots, and a mayo-based dressing. If you're after something more filling, add a carb element to your salad mixture, such as fluffy rice, nutty quinoa, or tender bow tie pasta.
Adding freshness doesn't always have to mean preparing a full salad, either. Boxed steak can also be elevated with a spoonful of quick pickled onions or tomato salsa, which do an amazing job of cutting through the richness of the meat and sauce. Or, if you fancy something warm, you could saute green beans, broccoli, or spinach with minced garlic and a squeeze of lemon juice.
3. Crumble over some blue cheese
Blue cheese has long been a top pick for elevating steak. Its bold, tangy taste and irresistibly creamy texture pair beautifully with the rich beef, and this duo certainly bring the indulgent vibes. This approach is simple yet undeniably transformative, with the cheese crumbled right on top of the meat before serving. Add as much as your heart desires, and watch as the cheese starts to soften, creating a luscious, savory topping for your steak dinner.
There are a few different varieties of cheese to consider here. For a milder, creamier dose of tangy richness, opt for the subtle taste of Gorgonzola. Stilton offers a much stronger taste and crumblier texture, while Roquefort is more pungent still.
If your steak already already comes with a simple sauce or gravy, blue cheese's natural sharpness will add plenty of complexity to the savory base. You can even stir a few crumbles into the sauce itself if preferred, to create a blue cheese drizzle for the meat. Another option is to mix the blue cheese with some Greek yogurt, to create a milder, creamier dressing for the steak.
4. Top it with caramelized onions
Sweet, jammy caramelized onions are another exceptional steak topper. Their deep, aromatic taste is a fitting match for beef's salty richness, and they bring a moreish melt-in-the-mouth texture that'll make every meaty bite even more satisfying. It's a simple case of spooning the warm, golden onions atop the steak as you plate everything up, where they'll blend in beautifully alongside the savory notes of the premade sauce or gravy.
Caramelizing onions does require some patience, but the results are completely worth every minute. First, you'll thinly slice some yellow onions, and saute these in olive oil or butter until softened. Then, add a pinch of salt to the skillet and reduce the heat to medium-low. Keep stirring the onions every few minutes or so until they become super tender and reach a deep golden brown color. This should take at least 30 minutes, but you can keep going for up to 80 minutes if you have the time!
Feel free to stir some of the onions into sides like mac and cheese or roasted potatoes, too. The tender, salty-sweet strands will also pair beautifully with an array of other classic steak toppings. Think crumbled blue cheese, peppercorn sauce, or fresh herbs.
5. Garnish with fresh herbs
A quick scattering of fresh herbs is often all you need to give a frozen dinner a lift. This small touch can make a surprisingly big difference, adding color, aroma, and a new layer of flavor to the pre-prepared meal. In seconds, you'll have significantly upgraded both the taste and the presentation, making this one of the easiest and most effective ways to enhance the steak, sauce, and sides.
Roughly chopped fresh parsley is an excellent choice for steak, offering a subtle, slightly peppery profile and heaps of vibrance. Fresh thyme or rosemary are also popular pairings for beef, with their earthy aroma adding a comforting edge. These herbs can be finely minced and sprinkled over, or you could saute whole sprigs in butter with a clove or two of garlic, and baste the steak with the fragrant, infused mixture to serve.
For an Italian-inspired finish, go with chopped basil, perhaps adding a side of juicy cherry tomatoes and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Tarragon also makes for a sophisticated flavor booster. This herb boasts a mellow, licorice-like taste, and while it's ideal for adding to compound butters and creamy sauces, it can also be finely chopped and sprinkled over the meat.
6. Add extra sauce
No steak is complete without a sauce, and while sticking with the stuff that comes in the tray is perfectly acceptable, crafting something from scratch is a sure-fire way to make your basic store-bought dinner tastier. Whether you're in the mood for something creamy, tangy, or spicy, the choice of sauce is arguably the most game-changing element on the plate, so don't be afraid to pour a little something extra over your freshly microwaved meal.
Rich and warming, peppercorn sauce is one of our favorite picks for enhancing steak. Its savory flavor and creamy texture will blend seamlessly with the gravy that comes in the package, and this sauce tastes is especially fitting if your steak comes with roasted potatoes. Try adding a glug of brandy to your homemade sauce for a sophisticated boozy twist. Bearnaise is another excellent choice. Made with egg yolks, butter, tarragon, and vinegar, it blends richness and acidity with a herb-forward aroma, striking the perfect balance between elegance and indulgence.
If you'd prefer something lighter and fresher, go for a herby chimichurri sauce. This zesty, spicy topping features punchy ingredients like garlic, cilantro, parsley, red pepper flakes, and red wine vinegar, and a small spoonful can inject a serious dose of brightness. Another bold pick that'll help cut through the steak's richness is a sharp and tangy horseradish sauce, and there's absolutely no shame in reaching for a store-bought jar to save time.
7. Add sauteed mushrooms
Earthy, umami-rich mushrooms are a match made in heaven for steak, and after a quick chop and saute, they'll become a tender, flavorful topping or side, that brings a touch of steakhouse appeal to an otherwise basic boxed meal.
Cremini, button, or white mushrooms are all ideal options here. To prep the veggies, wipe them clean with damp kitchen paper before slicing them up. Then, you'll saute the mushrooms in oil or butter until they're tender and browned. There's also plenty of room to throw in some extras if desired. Try pouring in a glug of white wine, adding sliced garlic to the skillet, or sprinkling over some chopped parsley towards the end of cooking. Or, to turn up the heat, stir in a dash of red pepper flakes.
Mushrooms are amazing at soaking up the flavors of sauces and butters, so consider pairing them with other toppings to really go all out with your upgrade. Or, transform the sauteed mushrooms themselves into a rich, saucy topping, by deglazing the pan with a splash of beef broth, and stirring in some Worcestershire sauce and heavy cream.
8. Elevate the sides
The steak might be the star of the show, but the sides that come with a boxed dinner deserve a little attention too. These elements can benefit from an upgrade just as much as the meat, and with a few easy additions, you can turn them into crave-worthy accompaniments that help the steak shine.
If your meal includes mac and cheese, try stirring into a handful of extra shredded cheese to the piping hot, saucy pasta. Cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan will all add heaps of depth and creaminess. For roasted potatoes, a sprinkle of chopped parsley or rosemary can amp up the freshness. Or, drizzle over some garlic-infused oil for a hit of aromatic flavor. Mashed potatoes, on the other hand, become infinitely more decadent when enhanced with a knob of butter or splash of heavy cream.
As for vegetables, seasonings like Italian herbs, paprika, red pepper flakes, or garlic powder will liven things up no end. Butter is of course a effective tool for adding richness, and a squeeze of lemon juice will make favorites like green beans, broccoli, or carrots taste noticeably fresher and more balanced.
9. Spruce up the gravy
While the sauce or gravy in a steak dinner is useful for keeping the meat moist and adding an extra dose of savory flavor, it usually isn't anything particularly ground-breaking. But, it doesn't take much effort to build extra depth. Spruce the sauce up with a few extra ingredients, and you'll soon have something that tastes homemade. To defrost the gravy, you'll need to heat the meal as usual in the microwave first. Then, you can set the steak aside and pour the gravy into a saucepan ready for its upgrade.
With the pan set over medium heat, it's time to give a sauce a bit more dimension. The concentrated umami flavor of Worcestershire sauce makes it a powerful tool for enhancing gravy, and an extra splash of beef broth is great for reinforcing the savory base. To introduce a touch of tang, stir in a spoonful of Dijon mustard, or add a pinch of garlic or onion powder to deepen the aromatic notes. For a chunkier gravy, try separately sauteing onions or mushrooms and stirring these in. Once you've added your ingredients of choice, let the gravy simmer gently for a final few minutes so the flavors can meld, then spoon it back over the steak dinner to serve.
10. Turn it into Philly cheesesteak
To give your steak dinner a comforting, carb-forward makeover, try using it as a base for creating a meaty, cheese-smothered Philly cheesesteak. This removes the need for pan-frying the beef, and the included gravy will ensure the filling remains perfectly juicy.
While the steak dinner is heating up in the microwave, start prepping the other fillings. Sauteed onions and bell peppers are a classic addition to the sandwich, and toasting the hoagie roll in garlic butter will yield a gorgeous crusty, aromatic finish. Cheese is also key here. Make sure to choose something that melts readily, such as Provolone, American cheese, or cheddar.
Once the steaks are cool enough to handle, remove them from the packaging and slice them up into thin strips. Now, you can add them to the skillet with the sauteed veg, pouring in the gravy too and tossing everything together. Keeping everything in the pan, roughly separate the meat mixture into however many portions you're serving, then layer the sliced cheese over each. Let the cheese melt down, then use a spatula to scoop up each portion and pile it onto a halved, toasted roll. With the tops firmly pressed down, your indulgent Philly-style creation is ready to enjoy. And, if you're steak dinner came with sides, go ahead and add these to your plate too.