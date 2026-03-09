This Mexican Staple Gets Its Flavor From A Confit-Style Technique

These days, there are countless carnitas recipes out there, many of which differ significantly from the confit-style, lard-simmering technique of Michoacán tradition. While a slow-cooker carnitas recipe can be delicious, these recipes are often more like pulled pork than the Mexican classic. For restaurant-worthy carnitas at home you don't necessarily need a big vat of lard, but you do need to make sure you're cooking with plenty of fat.

Traditional carnitas make use of the entire pig, but for the home cook this is not exactly feasible. The best cut of pork for carnitas in your kitchen is going to be pork shoulder. You may want some extra lard to get the searing done and start the process, but then tone things down to a low simmer and allow the fat to render out, creating that confit effect and maximizing the flavor of the carnitas. As far as enhancing the flavors, you'll also probably want to add some fruits, vegetables, and spices to the oil. Oranges are a common addition — juice and peel — as well as alliums like onion and garlic. You can also add herbs and spices like bay leaves, oregano, cumin, black pepper, and cloves. One unusual addition that many swear by is adding condensed or evaporated milk to carnitas. The sugars latch onto the meat and caramelize, adding another layer of richness to the crust.

Carnitas may not be the simplest preparation, but once you taste that delicious confit-style interplay of crisp crust and meltingly tender center, you'll know there is no other way to do it. Plus, once the meat is cooked, all you need are corn tortillas, onion, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime, and dinner is served.