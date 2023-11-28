Chef Roberto Santibañez Says This Is The Key To Restaurant-Worthy Carnitas At Home

Carnitas is one of the best things you can wrap a tortilla around, and it doesn't take much to make a great version at home. The Mexican classic, the ultimate form of pulled pork, is almost meltingly tender, yet crispy, fatty, and so tasty that it doesn't need any accompaniments. It's a mainstay of taco stands and sit-down spots alike, as it perfectly straddles the line between affordable, filling comfort food and restaurant-worthy intensity of flavor. It's so good that, for some people, it may seem like the kind of dish you shouldn't even bother with at home. Who else but professionals could make something so special? But behind all that deliciousness hides an ingenious and relatively simple cooking process of braising pork in lard. We reached out to Chef Roberto Santibañez, a cookbook author and the chef owner of Mi Vida and Fonda restaurants, for his tips on how to make that process work best in a home kitchen.

Santibañez told us that making carnitas at home should be a much simpler process compared to a professional kitchen, where the dish is often made by butchering a whole pig. He says the key is to "start by using pork shoulder that's cut into small pieces instead of the whole pig, and render its fat in a wet braise first." The chef added that this can be done by either oven or stovetop, and that in his opinion it's an easier and more effective process.