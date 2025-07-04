This Canned Pantry Staple Gives Pork Carnitas An Irresistible Caramelized Crust

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pork carnitas are a beloved staple of Mexican cuisine, known for their juicy interior and crispy, golden edges. The traditional preparation involves this go-to cut of pork (yummy pork shoulder) that's slow-cooked until it's so tender that it melts in your mouth. Then, the meal is finished in a hot pan or under the broiler for that coveted crust. But believe it or not, the trick to those next-level caramelized edges is hiding in your pantry — a can of sweetened condensed milk. And, yep, it works beautifully with our slow cooker carnitas, too.

Added during the slow-and-low cooking phase, the milk's natural sugars break down and cling to the meat, encouraging a deep, golden brown finish. It doesn't make the carnitas taste sugary, but instead enhances the savory flavor and texture, giving you crisp, glossy bits in every bite. Unlike using plain sugar, condensed milk adds richness to the braising liquid too, balancing out the acidity from orange and lime juice — a must-have ingredient when you make carnitas.

Best of all, condensed milk is a shelf-stable pantry item you probably already have on hand. And if you don't, that's okay. You can make sweetened condensed milk in under an hour at home, and it's really simple. Oh, and one more thing about condensed milk: it's measured by weight, not ounces. Even though it only takes a little for this recipe, it's good to know for any future condensed milk recipes. Here's how to add the perfect amount to your carnitas for crusty edges that will win your diners over every time.