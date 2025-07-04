This Canned Pantry Staple Gives Pork Carnitas An Irresistible Caramelized Crust
Pork carnitas are a beloved staple of Mexican cuisine, known for their juicy interior and crispy, golden edges. The traditional preparation involves this go-to cut of pork (yummy pork shoulder) that's slow-cooked until it's so tender that it melts in your mouth. Then, the meal is finished in a hot pan or under the broiler for that coveted crust. But believe it or not, the trick to those next-level caramelized edges is hiding in your pantry — a can of sweetened condensed milk. And, yep, it works beautifully with our slow cooker carnitas, too.
Added during the slow-and-low cooking phase, the milk's natural sugars break down and cling to the meat, encouraging a deep, golden brown finish. It doesn't make the carnitas taste sugary, but instead enhances the savory flavor and texture, giving you crisp, glossy bits in every bite. Unlike using plain sugar, condensed milk adds richness to the braising liquid too, balancing out the acidity from orange and lime juice — a must-have ingredient when you make carnitas.
Best of all, condensed milk is a shelf-stable pantry item you probably already have on hand. And if you don't, that's okay. You can make sweetened condensed milk in under an hour at home, and it's really simple. Oh, and one more thing about condensed milk: it's measured by weight, not ounces. Even though it only takes a little for this recipe, it's good to know for any future condensed milk recipes. Here's how to add the perfect amount to your carnitas for crusty edges that will win your diners over every time.
How to make carnitas disappear before they hit the plate
If you have a Dutch oven, you're halfway there. If not, you can score an Amazon Basics Pre-Seasoned Dutch Oven Pot for under $50. The trick is to let the pork shoulder do its thing — low heat, no rushing. Cut the meat into large chunks and rub them down liberally with salt, cumin, chili powder, lots of fresh garlic, and more dried spices like oregano, thyme, and marjoram. Toss in yellow onion, lime juice, and fresh orange juice. Don't forget to toss in the orange peel, too. Then comes the sweetened condensed milk. Just a tablespoon will do (just one ounce). Pour it right in, stir a bit, and let the slow magic happen.
As it cooks, the milk mingles with the pork fat and citrus, forming a braising liquid like no other. Turn the pork a few times so that each pork section is evenly coated for crispy edges. After a few hours, the pork will be fall-apart tender. But please don't skip the finishing move: spread the shredded meat onto a baking sheet and pop it under the broiler or into a hot skillet. That's when the condensed milk earns its keep. It'll help form those sticky, golden-brown edges — the stuff people fight over. This is the way to perfect tacos, but you can also pile them into a rice bowl with avocado and pickled onions, fold them into quesadillas, or layer them over nachos. Just don't forget the creamy salsa verde and/or cucumber avocado salsa.