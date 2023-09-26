The Ultimate Tip To Maximize Every Ounce Of Flavor When Making Carnitas

Taking on carnitas is one of the most rewarding and tasty kitchen projects you can undertake, and it's a project that can require quite a few resources. Homemade carnitas don't just require a big cut of pork shoulder; to make them right you need aromatics like bay leaves and cinnamon sticks, oranges, and a lot of cooking fat. The fat, whether it be traditional lard or something like vegetable oil, is particularly essential, because it's what gets you that perfectly juicy, shreddable meat overflowing with porky flavor. It's so good when it's done right that you don't want any of that work to go to waste. Thankfully for cooks everywhere, J. Kenji López-Alt devised a trick that lets you squeeze every single ounce of flavor out of your carnitas.

López-Alt recognized one simple thing when making carnitas: The pork shoulder itself is already full of enough flavor that it doesn't need additional lard. By densely packing chopped hunks of pork shoulder into a tight baking dish, the pork will render out fat as it cooks and be close enough together to cook in its own drippings. As López-Alt notes, the rendered fat doesn't just mean less lard waste, but the fresh pork fat is actually more flavorful than store-bought lard. Best of all, the fresh juices released by your pork shoulder can do extra duty as a basting liquid and as a base for a tasty salsa topping.