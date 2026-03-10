Gordon Ramsay's Most Expensive Restaurant Can Cost Hundreds Per Person

If you want to dine with the elite, you have to be willing to pay. Among Gordon Ramsay's umbrella of restaurant concepts is an exclusive 12-person restaurant that has guests shelling out over $300 for 8 courses with optional wine pairings starting at over $200. It's the kind of experience that's changing the way people are thinking about fine dining. Known as Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High, the venue is perched 60 floors above London with sweeping views of the city below.

The restaurant is accessed through Ramsay's Lucky Cat restaurant at 22 Bishopsgate. It's a sleek setting that strikes the balance between exclusive and inviting. Even if you're not an A-lister, you may feel like you've stepped into a Bond movie. Instead of the typical setup where the chef's table faces an open kitchen, here, diners are seated looking out across the horizon. Bespoke dishes are created for diners, so no repeated visits will be alike. The chef explains each dish as it is served, and seasonal ingredients are used to prepare the menu. Classic recipes are given new life in a creative setting, prompting Michelin Guide inspectors to note items like a 14-day aged duck and a lobster list prepared with pumpkin and pine. Parker House rolls have some visitors dreaming about the taste long after dinner has ended. The restaurant has been awarded a Michelin star.