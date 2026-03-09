Paul Newman's Little-Known Connections To Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is famous for its unique flavor combos, celebrity collaborations, and punny names. But one of the facts you may not know about Ben & Jerry's is its connection with the late Paul Newman. Newman, who created his Newman's Own brand in 1982, famously donated 100% of the after-tax profits of his products to charity.

Though the brand's line started with homemade salad dressing and expanded to include pasta sauces, frozen pizzas, popcorn, lemonade, and even pet food, it also briefly included ice cream. In 1998, Newman's Own Ice Cream was launched, with an assist from Ben & Jerry's. The charitable ice cream was manufactured at Ben & Jerry's Springfield, Vermont plant, and was also distributed and marketed by the company. Like other Newman's Own products, all post-tax profits were donated to charity.

The ice cream was sold in quarts and available in five flavors, which were developed by Newman and named by the actor and his friend, writer A. E. Hotchner: Milk Chocolate Mudbath, Obscene Vanilla Bean, Pistol Packin' Praline Pecan, Giddy Up Coffee, and Lovable Mint Chip. Unfortunately, this venture was short-lived, as the ice cream line was discontinued in 1999. However, later that same year, the company announced it had donated more than $100 million to charities since the start of the brand. Today, the company boasts more than $600 million in charitable giving to organizations that fund nutrition education, school food, food sovereignty, and Newman's own charities, including Hole in the Wall Gang Camp and SeriousFun Children's Network.