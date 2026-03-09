Chick-Fil-A Vs Raising Cane's: Which Has Better Chicken Tenders?

As the undisputed picky eater favorite, chicken tenders aren't exactly scarce at fast food restaurants. Yet, even with the staple being quite common, not every joint's iteration of the strips is all that great. Both Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane's are renowned for their poultry products, but when it comes to chicken tenders, Raising Cane's comes out on top.

We'll give Chick-fil-A credit where it's due — the chain's chicken strips are meaty and juicy, with a standout flavor. However, Raising Cane's functions as a premier chicken tender spot, which is why it placed higher than Chick-fil-A in our fast food chicken tender ranking. Aside from fries, coleslaw, and Texas toast, the Louisiana-based chain only makes chicken tenders, so it would be disappointing if it didn't get them right. Although Bojangles ultimately snagged the top spot, Raising Cane's tenders were a close second, thanks to their near-perfect texture and taste.

Unlike some restaurants that rely on a thick, crunchy layer of breading to make up the bulk of the tender, Cane's keeps things light. The chicken is allowed to shine in all its glory, and fans agree with its superiority as some of the best tenders in the game. Redditors on one post chose Cane's over Chick-fil-A, with a fan saying, "Raising Canes has the best fried chicken fingers ever." Another wrote that although Chick-fil-A is great, "nothing beats the simplicity and execution of Canes."