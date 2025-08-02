Raising Cane's 24-Hour Method For Perfect Fried Chicken Every Time

Raising Cane's doesn't mess around when it comes to freshness, and that's just one of many facts about the chain that fried chicken enthusiasts should know. The company's "One Love" motto reflects a real commitment to quality and simplicity. Founder Todd Graves built the brand on the idea of doing one thing and doing it right, even when people told him Raising Cane's would never work. Here's how it goes at Cane's. You order, and then the chicken hits the fryer. That's it.

No trays of fingers under heat lamps. No soggy strips getting shuffled around. When the cashier hands you your bag, your food's barely had time to cool, and that's the point. Graves wanted to keep things simple and make every step count. He worked directly with suppliers to source the exact cut he wanted: something tender and consistent every time. That's why Raising Cane's uses fresh chicken tenderloins for its iconic tenders. Then, he made the choice that makes all the difference — never frozen.

That move alone helps the chicken stay juicy without needing any shortcuts. Once it's marinated, the chicken gets tossed in a seasoned flour blend and fried in a mix of canola and soybean oil. It doesn't sit around. It goes straight from fryer to tray, or fryer to bag. The strips are hot, the crust has that perfect crunch, and the inside is still tender and moist, built for dunking in its one-of-a-kind sauce. That kind of care is exactly why it works.