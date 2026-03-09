Walmart's 10-Foot Rule Aims To Promote Better Customer Service And Community Values (But Is It Working?)

According to Numerator, 95% of households have shopped at Walmart, and 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of one. In an effort to make shopping there a more pleasant experience, Walmart has something they call the 10-foot rule. Any employee who comes within 10 feet of a customer is supposed to greet them and engage in conversation. They should ask how you are, offer any assistance they can, and thank you for shopping there. That sounds very friendly and helpful in print, but with so many customers, the reality is that this practice may not be feasible.

Many Reddit threads discuss the 10-foot rule, and not every employee is happy it exists. "10-foot rule is a full-time job. I could spend all day greeting customers and walking them to what they're looking for," said one Redditor.

Other employees understand the purpose of the rule, but feel it may go too far. "I find it so difficult to hassle people every time they enter the department," one said. Another Redditor added, "When I was a new hire, my grocery DM made me stay 30 minutes extra to finish a cart, because I took the 10 foot rule too literal and I was chatting up every customer instead of working." As a result, you may notice that not all Walmart employees will follow this policy.