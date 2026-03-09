The Half-Off Aldi Discount You Might Want To Avoid, According To Shoppers

Aldi is already known for offering good deals compared to its competitors. They carry a limited stock and their own store brand items to keep costs down and reduce overhead. As with any other store, fresh products like meat only last so long on the shelves, so their price is often reduced in an effort to sell them before the expiration date. While this can be a great deal, some warn that you need to be careful when considering that salmon on sale.

When Aldi reduces meat a day or two before the sell-by date, it's sold at a 50% discount. Be aware that sometimes you need to ask about this discount. Considering the price of meat these days, that can be an exceptional bargain. The same quality cut of meat that's still perfectly good to eat but half the price is a deal most wouldn't pass up.

But comments on Reddit cast a bit of doubt over that "good to eat" part, at least when it comes to fish like salmon. One Redditor tried salmon with a just-applied 50% off sticker but soon regretted it. "We cooked it the next day and it was gross and fishy-tasting," they said. Another user agreed, adding, "I don't do 50% off salmon anymore, I bought some and it was bad, haven't got salmon since then, def not worth the 50%."