Use This Ikea Microwave If You Want Grill Marks On Your Frozen Burrito

Those with smaller kitchens typically steer clear of purchasing multiple appliances that would clutter up the space. The toaster, the grill, the air fryer, the slow cooker, the microwave ... it all quickly adds up until there's no space in your kitchen anymore. The easiest solution to this problem is to get a combo appliance that combines the efficiency of multiple gadgets without taking up extra space. One such example is Ikea's GÅTEBO microwave.

Ikea's 3-in-1 microwave can grill, cook, and air-fry. That means you can make microwave oatmeal for breakfast, grilled chicken for lunch, and crispy fries for dinner, all in the same appliance. The GÅTEBO allows for multi-stage cooking, too, so you can set it to defrost a frozen breakfast burrito on the microwave's defrost setting and then automatically grill it afterwards. It will even beep to remind you to turn your burrito halfway through, so it's evenly grilled on both sides.

You're not in for a floppy, soggy mess of a burrito, either — according to some customers, the grill works fantastically. "It certainly heated up a frozen burrito for me really nicely with grill marks and all," wrote one customer on Reddit, continuing, "Honestly I'm super pleased, especially at this price point." The GÅTEBO microwave costs $199 and comes with a 5-year limited warranty.