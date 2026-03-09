Use This Ikea Microwave If You Want Grill Marks On Your Frozen Burrito
Those with smaller kitchens typically steer clear of purchasing multiple appliances that would clutter up the space. The toaster, the grill, the air fryer, the slow cooker, the microwave ... it all quickly adds up until there's no space in your kitchen anymore. The easiest solution to this problem is to get a combo appliance that combines the efficiency of multiple gadgets without taking up extra space. One such example is Ikea's GÅTEBO microwave.
Ikea's 3-in-1 microwave can grill, cook, and air-fry. That means you can make microwave oatmeal for breakfast, grilled chicken for lunch, and crispy fries for dinner, all in the same appliance. The GÅTEBO allows for multi-stage cooking, too, so you can set it to defrost a frozen breakfast burrito on the microwave's defrost setting and then automatically grill it afterwards. It will even beep to remind you to turn your burrito halfway through, so it's evenly grilled on both sides.
You're not in for a floppy, soggy mess of a burrito, either — according to some customers, the grill works fantastically. "It certainly heated up a frozen burrito for me really nicely with grill marks and all," wrote one customer on Reddit, continuing, "Honestly I'm super pleased, especially at this price point." The GÅTEBO microwave costs $199 and comes with a 5-year limited warranty.
Pros and cons of Ikea's GÅTEBO microwave
Despite being multi-functional, the microwave doesn't come with countless extra parts that would be a drag to store. Only a grill tray and an air fryer basket are included. They are metal and therefore can't be used with the standard microwave mode, but they are compatible with all other modes — air frying, grilling, convection, and the two combination modes. One criticism of the appliance points out that the mode buttons aren't particularly intuitive, although there is a sticker with instructions placed for quick reference right at the top edge of the microwave when its door is opened.
For the most part, this 3-in-1 microwave is highly praised, particularly for the convenience aspect. Aside from saving you valuable kitchen counter space, it also saves you time. Air frying is a lot faster than cooking in the oven, plus you don't have to move the food between different appliances. That said, the microwave's speed of air frying is reportedly still slower than that of most standalone air fryers, so if you already have one of those, it probably isn't worth replacing it with a combo machine. But if you're really missing an air fryer or a grill and are also in the market for a new microwave, this budget-friendly combo gadget might just be exactly what you need.