Sour Milk Isn't Garbage When Pancakes Are On The Menu

If you open the carton of milk and discover it is sour and not yet spoiled, the contents are not destined for the drain. Sour milk doesn't smell rancid or look moldy, but it is in its early stages of natural fermentation. The milk may have small curds, but it won't smell rotten, and you'll notice a pleasant sharpness. This kind of sour milk is a secret weapon for baking projects, particularly for those setting out to make morning pancakes. The extra acid acts as a leavening agent for light and fluffier pancake stacks, and you can feel resourceful about using the sour milk in your fridge.

As milk ages, bacteria break down the milk's natural sugars and convert them into lactic acid. The result is a tangier ingredient that has an acidic profile closer to buttermilk. When this extra acid comes into contact with baking soda or baking powder, carbon dioxide bubbles are produced, ultimately affecting the texture of your batch of pancakes. Your stack will have a fluffier texture than one made with fresh milk, and you'll notice that tangy, tender crumbs enhance the spread at breakfast.