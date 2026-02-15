For Better Roast Chicken, Make It With This Jacques Pépin-Approved Brine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A roast chicken is a classic with good reason. Easy to make and deeply satisfying, it's hard to beat a juicy, flavorful bird with a golden crispy skin for a comforting dinner any night of the week. Of course there are many different recipes and techniques from around the world, but it's the traditional French roast chicken, like the one perfected by Julia Child, that usually comes to mind.

So when Samin Nosrat, an Iranian-American chef, TV host, food writer, and podcaster, decided to give her roast chicken a twist by brining it overnight in buttermilk and salt, she had no idea that it would win the approval of a modern master of French cuisine: Jacques Pépin, who literally wrote the book about cooking chicken.

Nosrat, author of James Beard Award–winning, New York Times bestselling cookbook, "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat," described the exciting endorsement on Sophie Dahl's At The Kitchen Table website. "I was cooking a dozen of these chickens for a special event when a friend who was hosting Jacques Pépin that very same day called in a panic to ask if I could prepare a picnic basket for the legendary chef," she says.

She acted quickly. "I wrapped up a bird, green salad, and some crusty bread and sent it on its way before I could overthink it," says Nosrat. "Later that night, I received a message from Mr. Pépin saying that everything was classically perfect and entirely delicious. I can't think of a better endorsement for this recipe."