This Trader Joe's Bread Is The Only Kind I Make French Toast With Now

Trader Joe's Cinnamon Swirl Bread is nothing like your basic white bread because of its buttery, rich flavor. Here, we already have the makings of a flavorful French toast foundation without much added effort, aside from the grocery store run. The bread is made from ingredients such as cinnamon, eggs, unsalted butter, brown cane sugar, vanilla extract, and even milk. It's like it's made for this specific dish, which typically has all of those ingredients to get the classic custardy texture. The best part? There are no raisins to muck up the texture with their chewiness.

The Cinnamon Swirl Bread from TJ's is dense enough that you don't have to wait until it's stale to whip up the dish; you can use it a day or two after purchase since it holds up in the French toast's liquid. I'd recommend keeping the slices whole rather than attempting any kind of French toast sticks. This is because the Cinnamon Swirl Bread's swirly interior can unravel or break apart toward the middle, so those sticks may fall apart into even smaller pieces before you even get a chance to cook them. There's a better type of bread for homemade French toast sticks to opt for, anyway.

If you want to make your French toast superior to anything you've ever made at home or potentially tried from a restaurant, then Trader Joe's Cinnamon Swirl Bread is a decadent must-try. Top it with berries, compote, crème fraîche, or keep it classi — either way, your homemade French toast just got a major TJ's upgrade.