The Absolute Best Bread For Homemade French Toast Sticks
Nothing says "lazy weekend morning" quite like a plate of French toast sticks. Using the frozen, store-bought ones works in times of convenience, but they're simply incomparable to the homemade version. When made from scratch with the right bread, French toast sticks taste fresh and have an incredible pillowy feel. For the best homemade French toast sticks, nothing works better than brioche bread.
Authentic brioche contains an inordinate amount of butter, lending it a decadent flavor we can't get enough of. Said to be a cross between cake and bread, the rich nature of brioche makes it a great option for French toast sticks, a breakfast item that's practically dessert. If the cinnamon and sugar in the custard aren't enough, brioche bread comes packed with its own sweetness, ensuring that every inch of each stick is flavorful.
Taste aside, brioche's texture makes it one of the best types of bread for French toast sticks. It's fluffy and thick, with tender layers that soak in the custard beautifully. Additionally, brioche bread is nowhere near flaccid, so it won't fall apart when filled with custard. Best of all, there won't be any pesky bread particles floating around in the custard from slicing the brioche. The sweet loaf has a soft crumb, making it easy to slice without any fall out.
How should you store homemade French toast sticks?
If you know you're going to eat the French toast sticks in the next few days, store them in the fridge. When stored in an airtight container, they should last up to five days. Place them in a plastic container or bag and make sure it's tightly sealed. To reheat them, you can warm them up in the microwave or bake them in the oven to maintain the crisp exterior and fluffy center.
For an especially large batch of French toast sticks, it's best to stow them away in the freezer where they'll last for three months. Once they're completely cool, place them in a freezer-safe plastic bag and label it with the date before putting it in the freezer. If you don't want to wait around for the French toast sticks to cool, line them up on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and carefully place them in the freezer — put space between them to ensure that they don't stick together. When they're frozen, put them in a plastic bag and store them in the freezer.
Just like French toast sticks from the freezer aisle, there's no need to thaw the homemade version. You can pop them straight into the toaster, oven, or air fryer.