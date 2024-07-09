The Absolute Best Bread For Homemade French Toast Sticks

Nothing says "lazy weekend morning" quite like a plate of French toast sticks. Using the frozen, store-bought ones works in times of convenience, but they're simply incomparable to the homemade version. When made from scratch with the right bread, French toast sticks taste fresh and have an incredible pillowy feel. For the best homemade French toast sticks, nothing works better than brioche bread.

Authentic brioche contains an inordinate amount of butter, lending it a decadent flavor we can't get enough of. Said to be a cross between cake and bread, the rich nature of brioche makes it a great option for French toast sticks, a breakfast item that's practically dessert. If the cinnamon and sugar in the custard aren't enough, brioche bread comes packed with its own sweetness, ensuring that every inch of each stick is flavorful.

Taste aside, brioche's texture makes it one of the best types of bread for French toast sticks. It's fluffy and thick, with tender layers that soak in the custard beautifully. Additionally, brioche bread is nowhere near flaccid, so it won't fall apart when filled with custard. Best of all, there won't be any pesky bread particles floating around in the custard from slicing the brioche. The sweet loaf has a soft crumb, making it easy to slice without any fall out.