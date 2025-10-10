The Must-Buy Fall Trader Joe's Breakfast Item That Rivals Starbucks

If there's one thing Trader Joe's does well, it's seasonal product releases, and there's perhaps no time of year that better exemplifies this than the fall. Right when the calendar flips to September 1, it feels like the grocery store is suddenly filled with pumpkins, cider, and the familiar scents of cinnamon and brown sugar. A big highlight is always the themed snacks, and now there's a new autumnal breakfast item available that could replace a popular Starbucks favorite: Harvest Vegetable Hash Egg Bites.

These egg white bites contain an array of seasonings and veggies, like sweet potato, onion, celery, and butternut squash, as well as asiago and cottage cheese. They're very similar to Starbucks' Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites, which are beloved by customers for being a healthier breakfast option.

The Starbucks egg bites are also made with cage-free egg whites, but instead of Asiago, a Monterey Jack cheddar is used, along with spinach and fire-roasted red peppers. The flavors are slightly different, but if you're a fan, the new Trader Joe's option could be a delicious, more-affordable dupe to add to the rotation.