The Must-Buy Fall Trader Joe's Breakfast Item That Rivals Starbucks
If there's one thing Trader Joe's does well, it's seasonal product releases, and there's perhaps no time of year that better exemplifies this than the fall. Right when the calendar flips to September 1, it feels like the grocery store is suddenly filled with pumpkins, cider, and the familiar scents of cinnamon and brown sugar. A big highlight is always the themed snacks, and now there's a new autumnal breakfast item available that could replace a popular Starbucks favorite: Harvest Vegetable Hash Egg Bites.
These egg white bites contain an array of seasonings and veggies, like sweet potato, onion, celery, and butternut squash, as well as asiago and cottage cheese. They're very similar to Starbucks' Egg White and Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites, which are beloved by customers for being a healthier breakfast option.
The Starbucks egg bites are also made with cage-free egg whites, but instead of Asiago, a Monterey Jack cheddar is used, along with spinach and fire-roasted red peppers. The flavors are slightly different, but if you're a fan, the new Trader Joe's option could be a delicious, more-affordable dupe to add to the rotation.
Trader Joe's egg bites cost under $4
People have long compared the egg bites from Starbucks and Trader Joe's, with some claiming a preference for one over the other. The Starbucks bites are cooked sous vide, so they're known for being creamy and light, but shoppers have praised the Trader Joe's version for the same reason. They're also much cheaper, with a packet of two costing just $3.79, location dependent, versus the $5.45 you pay at Starbucks.
In reviews, people have noted how veggie-forward the new Trader Joe's Harvest bites are. Men's Journal calls them "wholesome" and colorful, while some TikTok users have described them as surprisingly good and reminiscent of Thanksgiving stuffing. One reviewer compared them to the store's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese and Turkey Sausage Egg Bites, which are a fan favorite and one of Trader Joe's best high-protein snacks.
Like all of the store's egg bites, the Harvest bites contain two servings per package, which can be heated up in the microwave and eaten on the go. They can also be used to make an ultimate egg sandwich, or you can pair them with sauces that will highlight the herbal rosemary and sage flavors. And you can eat Trader Joe's egg bites cold, if you're really in a rush. No matter what, with 140 calories and 12 grams of protein per pack, these loaded bites will keep you just as satisfied as their Starbucks rivals will, and they'll keep your pockets a little more loaded, too.