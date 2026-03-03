What To Look For In Store-Bought Pie Crust, According To Jeff Mauro

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We indulge in some desserts only for flavor-related reasons, but others carry sentimental notes as well. Pies are so very often at the center of traditional holiday celebrations that they always come with hints of nostalgia and familial comfort. Making pie from scratch is not overly complicated, though it does take some time. That's why many of us reach for store-bought crusts to shorten the process.

We caught up with chef Jeff Mauro, who recently partnered with Bayer Aspirin to promote heart health, and asked him for tips on picking out the best pie crust at the store. "The cleanest label, just flour, butter, salt, sugar," Mauro told us, pointing out that a short, simple label is "often an indication of quality." Some commercial pie crusts come with a laundry list of ingredients because they're predominantly focusing on being shelf-stable, so they have to include certain preservatives. But in Mauro's view, the crust you get at the store shouldn't be that different from one that's made from scratch. "If you're not going to make it, you might as well have it as close to the same ingredients as if you would have made it," he said.

While Mauro doesn't recommend any specific brand, in our ranking of 9 store-bought pie crusts, we found Wholly Wholesome Pie Shells as the best of the bunch, and indeed, they have a very short ingredient list, containing just organic wheat flour, organic palm oil, organic cane sugar, salt, and water.