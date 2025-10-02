The Easiest Way To Make Store-Bought Pie Crust Look Homemade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Using a pre-made crust is a fast, easy way to make a pie. The best part is, no one has to know that you didn't make your pie crust from scratch. There is a simple way that you can make store-bought pie crusts look homemade: If you're using pie crusts that you unroll and bake, buy two packages instead of one and use the extra dough to build up your crust edges so that they look thick and hand-formed.

After placing the crust in your pie tin or dish, cut the second pie crust round into strips. Then use those strips to build up the sides of the crust to create a thick, tall edge. Use your fingers rather than a spoon to shape the pie crust. Roll the edges slightly downward, towards the inside of the pie. This will give the crust a rustic, homemade appearance.

Then add your filling to the bottom pie crust and get out your second package of pie crusts. Place the first pie crust round over the top of the filling, and then cut the second into strips. Use these strips of dough to make sure that the top crust reaches the edges of the pie plate and joins up with the crust edges that you formed. Press down gently on the two halves of the crust to seal them together.