The Easiest Way To Make Store-Bought Pie Crust Look Homemade
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Using a pre-made crust is a fast, easy way to make a pie. The best part is, no one has to know that you didn't make your pie crust from scratch. There is a simple way that you can make store-bought pie crusts look homemade: If you're using pie crusts that you unroll and bake, buy two packages instead of one and use the extra dough to build up your crust edges so that they look thick and hand-formed.
After placing the crust in your pie tin or dish, cut the second pie crust round into strips. Then use those strips to build up the sides of the crust to create a thick, tall edge. Use your fingers rather than a spoon to shape the pie crust. Roll the edges slightly downward, towards the inside of the pie. This will give the crust a rustic, homemade appearance.
Then add your filling to the bottom pie crust and get out your second package of pie crusts. Place the first pie crust round over the top of the filling, and then cut the second into strips. Use these strips of dough to make sure that the top crust reaches the edges of the pie plate and joins up with the crust edges that you formed. Press down gently on the two halves of the crust to seal them together.
Other tips for making a pre-made pie crust look homemade
Rather than using your second pie crust as-is for a double-crust pie, you can cut it into slices to create a lattice top pie crust. Try braiding some thinner slices of dough for the lattice top to make your pie stand out even more. When you're done forming your pie crust by hand so that it looks homemade, you'll want to take a few more steps to perfect it. Create an egg wash by whisking together 2 egg whites and 1 tablespoon of water. Use a pastry brush to paint the egg wash across the top of your pie crust, making sure to get into the grooves of the outer edges of the crust. Then sprinkle some coarse white sugar on the top before baking.
If you're making a pumpkin pie or another pie that doesn't require a top crust, you'll still use the second pie round to build up the edges of your crust. Then use your second package of raw pie crust dough to make cutouts for the top of the pie. Use seasonal cookie cutters or leaf cookie cutters to cut shapes out of the dough.
Parbake them on a cookie sheet and then add them to the top of your pumpkin pie filling after pouring it into the pie shell. This trick works for other pies that don't require a top crust, like chocolate silk pie, pecan pie, and lemon pie. You can also use crust cutouts to decorate an apple pie or other double-crust pie.