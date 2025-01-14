The Spoon Trick That Ensures A Nicely Scalloped Pie Crust

Making homemade pie crust instead of buying it store-bought is a huge feat in and of itself. It can be tricky, but once you master it, it's unlikely you'll ever want to go back to store-bought. Homemade pie crust tastes 10 times better — and it looks better, too, especially if you get creative with the crust's design. There are so many different ways to shape the edges of pie crust to take it to the next level; one of our favorite techniques is creating a scalloped design around the pie crust. However, this can be a bit difficult, so we like using a spoon to create a scallop-like design along the crust's edges.

To make this simple design, all you need is a spoon. Any size and shape will work, but you might get slightly different results, depending on what you have in your utensil drawer. You could also use a grapefruit spoon, like this one on Amazon, for deeper lines. Flour the spoon a bit to ensure that it doesn't get stuck to the dough. Then, holding the spoon upside down, press its edge into the dough so the scalloped edge touches the inner fold of the pie plate's rim. Continue the same pattern around the diameter of the pie crust. You can leave it like this, or, for a more elaborate look, work the same motion again, only this time make the indentations just below the first ones to create a sort of rainbow pattern.

