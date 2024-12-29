The Smart Trick You Need For Preparing Perfect Double-Crust Pie Dough

Making a good pie dough is a delicate balancing process, and the last thing you want to do is trip at the finish and mess up the measurements on your double-crust pie. If you're someone who makes a lot of pies you've probably inevitably come across this problem, as many recipes don't tell you how to divide your dough, or simply tell you to split your pie dough in half to make the top and bottom crusts. And then right away there are problems. You have to stretch the bottom crust too thin, or you need to steal chunks from the other half to fill in the gaps. Now you're left with a patchwork, misshapen crust. Clearly just by looking at a double-crust pie it should be obvious the divide in half thing isn't going to work. There is just way more surface area you need to cover on the bottom, which also includes the whole side of the pie. But is there actually a perfect ratio for covering that?

There is, and we know it thanks to the always precise work of the people over at King Arthur Flour. According to the King Arthur team, if you want a perfectly covered double-crust pie with equal thickness on both sides, the ratio for the bottom and top is two to one. That's to say that you should divide your pastry into thirds, with two becoming the base, and one third being rolled out for the top.