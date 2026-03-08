This Denny's Breakfast Sandwich Is A Total Skip In Our Minds
Nothing brightens a morning in minutes like a knockout breakfast sandwich. Slow Saturday brunch? There's a sammy for that. Viscous hangover? Happily, there's a sammy for that. Want to feel ... bloated and disappointed and set up for kind of an "off" day? There's (apparently) a sammy for that, too. Introducing: Denny's Moons Over My Hammy breakfast sandwich, which took a dismal ninth-place in Tasting Table's ranking of 10 popular Denny's menu items.
Denny's Moons Over My Hammy sandwich comprises a fully-stacked array of thickly sliced ham, scrambled eggs, and Swiss and American cheeses between two slices of grilled sourdough bread, plus hash browns on the side. We're all about a classic, but this would be simple enough to make ourselves at home — and, arguably, the result would taste more balanced if we did. As per our reviewer,"[T]he ham component is just three slices of deli ham that don't even span the entire width of the bread. So the sandwich defaults to essentially just a grilled cheese with eggs."
Moons Over My Hammy also made our Hall of Shame roundup of the six worst breakfast items foodies should avoid at Denny's. In this separate taste-test, another Tasting Table reviewer docked points for the sando's ultra-heavy flavor profile, writing, "there's nothing to break up all that richness." Of course, there's nothing wrong with a good belly bomb, but this fully-loaded sammy isn't impressive. Between its flavors and its ratio of ingredients, it's unbalanced in more ways than one.
Hold the Moons Over My Hammy (you heard that right)
Still, we're willing to consider the possibility that we've had an "off" experience ... make that two "off" experiences. Yelp customers share mixed reviews of the menu item, writing "The sandwich does not really look like the picture but it does [taste] ... better." Even a negative 2-star Denny's review left by one customer dubbed the Moons Over My Hammy sandwich "VERY good," despite their otherwise underwhelming meal.
By our count, foodies are better off ordering Denny's Slamburger — the menu item that ranked first-place in our lineup, and which we laud as "the ultimate breakfast burger." It's also pretty simple to recreate (and improve upon) a DIY Moons Over My Hammy sandwich at home. Plus, you'll save the $14.59 (or more, depending on your location).
A copycat Moons Over My Hammy recipe from viral YouTuber @HellthyJunkFood (2.95M subscribers) opens with the line, "At three in the morning, there's only one place I go after consuming large amounts of alcohol: It's Denny's. But tonight, I don't have a designated driver, or friends, so I'm gonna have to make this at home." The YouTuber offers a healthier take on the chain diner's version, using multigrain bread and deli sliced black forest ham (which delivers a subtly sweet flavor and less saltiness, too). Foodies could even add a smear of sriracha or Kewpie mayo for extra moisture and depth, or introduce some smashed avocado and everything bagel seasoning if they're feeling creative.