This Denny's Breakfast Sandwich Is A Total Skip In Our Minds

Nothing brightens a morning in minutes like a knockout breakfast sandwich. Slow Saturday brunch? There's a sammy for that. Viscous hangover? Happily, there's a sammy for that. Want to feel ... bloated and disappointed and set up for kind of an "off" day? There's (apparently) a sammy for that, too. Introducing: Denny's Moons Over My Hammy breakfast sandwich, which took a dismal ninth-place in Tasting Table's ranking of 10 popular Denny's menu items.

Denny's Moons Over My Hammy sandwich comprises a fully-stacked array of thickly sliced ham, scrambled eggs, and Swiss and American cheeses between two slices of grilled sourdough bread, plus hash browns on the side. We're all about a classic, but this would be simple enough to make ourselves at home — and, arguably, the result would taste more balanced if we did. As per our reviewer,"[T]he ham component is just three slices of deli ham that don't even span the entire width of the bread. So the sandwich defaults to essentially just a grilled cheese with eggs."

Moons Over My Hammy also made our Hall of Shame roundup of the six worst breakfast items foodies should avoid at Denny's. In this separate taste-test, another Tasting Table reviewer docked points for the sando's ultra-heavy flavor profile, writing, "there's nothing to break up all that richness." Of course, there's nothing wrong with a good belly bomb, but this fully-loaded sammy isn't impressive. Between its flavors and its ratio of ingredients, it's unbalanced in more ways than one.