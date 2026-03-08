This Hidden-Gem Restaurant Near The Canadian Border Sells The Biggest Nacho Bucket We've Ever Seen

Dining with a group can be problematic, but one restaurant is eager to cater to several hungry guests at once. Right near Niagara Falls and just across the border in Ontario, The Grist is well equipped to keep crowds fed. In addition to wood-fired pizzas and wings, the menu features gussied up nachos served in a bucket packed with tater tots and condiments that will test both endurance and appetite. "The tachos are a must have," reviewed a guest on TripAdvisor. "There is enough to feed 6 people."

Starting at $29, this towering mountain of nachos, tater tots, salsa, corn, aioli, and cheese is served on top of a keg and is the perfect companion to The Grist's line up of beers. Pulled pork, ground beef, or chicken can be added to the already stuffed bucket. Visitors who have dug into the heap have noted that even the bottommost pieces stay crispy and not soggy. "Everything was super delicious and we ended up getting two big boxes for the nachos as we couldn't finish everything," noted a customer on Google.