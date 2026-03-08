This Hidden-Gem Restaurant Near The Canadian Border Sells The Biggest Nacho Bucket We've Ever Seen
Dining with a group can be problematic, but one restaurant is eager to cater to several hungry guests at once. Right near Niagara Falls and just across the border in Ontario, The Grist is well equipped to keep crowds fed. In addition to wood-fired pizzas and wings, the menu features gussied up nachos served in a bucket packed with tater tots and condiments that will test both endurance and appetite. "The tachos are a must have," reviewed a guest on TripAdvisor. "There is enough to feed 6 people."
Starting at $29, this towering mountain of nachos, tater tots, salsa, corn, aioli, and cheese is served on top of a keg and is the perfect companion to The Grist's line up of beers. Pulled pork, ground beef, or chicken can be added to the already stuffed bucket. Visitors who have dug into the heap have noted that even the bottommost pieces stay crispy and not soggy. "Everything was super delicious and we ended up getting two big boxes for the nachos as we couldn't finish everything," noted a customer on Google.
Get ready to indulge
The Grist's brewery makes its own craft beers, and flights give guests the opportunity to sample some of the beers on tap. "My wife and I have been to a LOT of breweries, so it honestly takes something special to wow us now... and Grist absolutely did," noted a fan on Google. For those who want snack options beyond the sizable tachos, Bavarian pretzels with house-made beer cheese and arancini rice balls make equally delicious companions to freshly-poured pints.
Creative pizzas come topped with fior di latte, spicy soppressata, and house-ground chuck, and gluten-free preferences can be accommodated. Pizza and wing combos are ideal for those reluctant to make choices, and burgers, sandwiches, and fish and chips offer additional options for comforting meals. Some visitors note that if you want a quiet setting, this is not the place. Since the restaurant doesn't take reservations, visitors need to be prepared for a busy, lively environment with a scheduled live music line up. Just don't forget to bring your appetite.