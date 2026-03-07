The Safety Reason You Should Avoid Storing Cleaning Supplies Under Your Kitchen Sink

The cabinet under your kitchen sink may seem like a handy place to hide away clutter. In fact, many organization experts actually recommend keeping unsightly and bulky items like boxes of trash bags, jugs of dishwashing liquid, and cleaning supplies in that exact spot. However, there is actually a really important safety reason why you shouldn't keep kitchen cleaning products under your sink, and that's because many of them contain flammable or corrosive materials that require careful storage.

Storing caustic cleaning products that contain bleach or ammonia together is a kitchen cleaning mistake that could get toxic due to the risk of an accidental spills and a resulting chemical reaction. If your garbage disposal or one of the pipes under your sink springs a leak, the dripping water could also cause the packaging on cleaning products to degrade, making accidental spills more likely. The products inside could then potentially interact with each other, or even damage your kitchen cabinets or flooring. Not to mention that the area under the sink is also more easily accessible to pets and small children. They could accidentally chew on, play with, or ingest dangerous cleaning items like dishwasher pods.

Another huge concern is that many kitchen cleaning chemicals, like oven cleaner and disinfectant spray, are flammable and may be stored in aerosol or pressurized cans. These items should be kept away from hot and humid spaces as they pose a risk of fire or explosion. Being stored near water or electricity, such as close to your dishwasher, garbage disposal, or water purifier, could even cause a spark that ignites them.