Why Restaurant Workers Almost Never Order Salads, According To Reddit

If you've ever worked in a restaurant, you've likely experienced how the back of house life can change you into a more meaningful diner. This might manifest in the way you tip or in the patience you exhibit towards staff, but it also may dictate the foods you choose to order — and, more importantly, the foods you avoid. Working in a restaurant can give you a behind-the-scenes glimpse into everything, good and bad, but this leads many industry veterans to skip certain menu staples when eating. According to Reddit, salads are one of the most frequently skipped items among those who have experience in food service.

Salads might seem like a safe, unproblematic dish, but the hidden health risks can be substantial. One Redditor commented on this, noting that "the amount of times there was a recall on lettuce was actually crazy," to the point where their restaurant removed salads from its menus to avoid the stress and hassle the frequent recalls caused. Another industry insider explained that "any chef knows salads are the worst," adding that there's often not enough time to wash the lettuce and that salads may sit out for too long. These are both red flags that can lead to foodborne illness like Listeria, E. coli, and salmonella, as well as cross-contamination. If that isn't enough to deter you from ordering a salad, we don't know what is.