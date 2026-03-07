Jeff Mauro Says This Is The Best Knife For Cutting Prime Rib

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the past, Jeff Mauro has sat down with Tasting Table to let us in on everything from his go-to steak order to his favorite pizza places in Chicago. Now, the celebrity chef and television personality is back for another exclusive interview — and prime rib lovers, this one's for you. Mauro, who partnered with Bayer Aspirin to promote heart health, has won season 7 of "Food Network Star" and currently co-hosts Food Network's "The Kitchen." In short, this is a chef who knows his stuff — and has the same take as the chef's knife Anthony Bourdain used in his home kitchen.

Prime rib is the large cut of beef that comes from the side of the steer (the 6th through the 12th ribs between the shoulder and the loin, and above the belly, aka the "rib primal" section). While a low, slow cook transforms this tough cut into an ultra-tender covet piece, the secret to restaurant-worthy prime rib isn't in the cooking technique alone, but in the knife you use to carve it. While Mauro notes that the best tactical implement may be an industrial deli slicer, "[I]f you're at home, a long carving knife" is the best tool for the job — specifically, the biggest, sharpest knife you have.