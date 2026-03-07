Jeff Mauro Says This Is The Best Knife For Cutting Prime Rib
In the past, Jeff Mauro has sat down with Tasting Table to let us in on everything from his go-to steak order to his favorite pizza places in Chicago. Now, the celebrity chef and television personality is back for another exclusive interview — and prime rib lovers, this one's for you. Mauro, who partnered with Bayer Aspirin to promote heart health, has won season 7 of "Food Network Star" and currently co-hosts Food Network's "The Kitchen." In short, this is a chef who knows his stuff — and has the same take as the chef's knife Anthony Bourdain used in his home kitchen.
Prime rib is the large cut of beef that comes from the side of the steer (the 6th through the 12th ribs between the shoulder and the loin, and above the belly, aka the "rib primal" section). While a low, slow cook transforms this tough cut into an ultra-tender covet piece, the secret to restaurant-worthy prime rib isn't in the cooking technique alone, but in the knife you use to carve it. While Mauro notes that the best tactical implement may be an industrial deli slicer, "[I]f you're at home, a long carving knife" is the best tool for the job — specifically, the biggest, sharpest knife you have.
The biggest, sharpest knife in your kitchen arsenal is the best tool for the job
For the best results, opt for a knife that is "non-serrated and sharp, that you only use for roasts and you keep its own separate thing," Mauro tells us. "I have one long carving knife that I use for big things, and I pull them out at the holidays, and it stays sharp," a nod to prime rib's place as a traditional holiday meal centerpiece.
By setting aside one dedicated knife expressly for the task of carving meats, the tool will stay sharper and ready to jump into action at a moment's notice. Tackling a tough cut? No problem. To that end, says Mauro, it's probably worth investing in a high-quality, specialty blade if you make prime rib a lot. Here at Tasting Table, we've long sung the praises of this stainless steel chef's knife by Hast ($79 on Amazon), the blade which took home gold in our 2023 Tasting Table Awards. Although, according to Mauro, any sizable tool will get the job done: "As long as it's not a small knife, you can use the biggest knife in the world."
For the neatest slices, apply pressure as you cut forward into the prime rib, but relax on the backward slicing motions. Pro tip: Before carving, place your cutting board inside of a baking sheet. The sheet will catch any stray juices that spill out of the meat as you carve, facilitating easier cleanup.