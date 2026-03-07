The Beer And Brewery Industry Used To Be Controlled By Women — What Happened?

When imbibers imagine a "girly" drink, maybe a magenta-used Cosmopolitan comes to mind. But, in reality, beer is the "girliest" drink of them all. Throughout human history, women have been the ones brewing beer and running breweries. The shift to beer as a "macho" symbol in modern times rather than an ancient female-led profession is a story of male control — and of women brewers reclaiming their space in the industry.

Let's start at the beginning of beer itself. The Ancient Egyptians were the first civilization to hone the craft of brewing, about 7,000 years ago. Before wood-paneled, swanky IPA breweries hosting flannel-clad patrons, there was homebrewing. In ancient times (and up until 400 years ago) fermenting and brewing beer was considered a duty of the home, designating the task to women. In fact, the Egyptian goddess Hathor (mother of sun god Ra) was considered the ruler of beauty, women's health, and drunkenness, predating the ancient Greeks' Dionysus deity by centuries. Before Hathor, Ninkasi was the Sumerian goddess of beer and brewing; a recorded "Hymn" to Ninkasi dates back to ancient Mesopotamia in 1800 B.C.E. Over time, these master brewers honed and developed practical grain preservation into the art of beermaking. One of the earliest scientific brewing texts comes from German nun Hildegard von Bingen, who is credited as one of the first brewers to add hops to beer in the mid-1100s. von Bingen also published other groundbreaking scientific texts on the subject of natural medicine.