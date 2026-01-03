This Beer Is Illegal In More Than 50 Countries — And It Was Made That Way On Purpose

Sometimes the story behind what you're eating is even more interesting than the food itself. When you learn the history and origin of a food, including who made it, why they produced it, and how it came to you, it can paint a rich, engaging picture that changes your perspective. The Most Illegal Beer does this in a way few other products do, especially in the world of beer. This is a brew that violates the laws of 50 different countries. It was made this way intentionally to showcase gender inequality in the brewing industry and how it affects women.

The Most Illegal Beer is made by women at every level in an effort to highlight the absurdity and lack of fairness around the world when it comes to beer making. It's illegal for women to produce alcohol at all in Lebanon, or work in a brewery with yeast in Sri Lanka. They can't wear tight, low cut jeans in North Korea or parts of Italy. They can't lift and carry heavy beer containers in nearly two dozen countries. They can't drink beer while selling it in bars in Wyoming. In Morrisville, Pennsylvania, it's illegal for women to wear cosmetics without a permit. All of this was done by the women who brewed this beer to make it as illegal as possible and draw attention to some very silly laws that, even if they are not always enforced, still remain on the books.