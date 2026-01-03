This Beer Is Illegal In More Than 50 Countries — And It Was Made That Way On Purpose
Sometimes the story behind what you're eating is even more interesting than the food itself. When you learn the history and origin of a food, including who made it, why they produced it, and how it came to you, it can paint a rich, engaging picture that changes your perspective. The Most Illegal Beer does this in a way few other products do, especially in the world of beer. This is a brew that violates the laws of 50 different countries. It was made this way intentionally to showcase gender inequality in the brewing industry and how it affects women.
The Most Illegal Beer is made by women at every level in an effort to highlight the absurdity and lack of fairness around the world when it comes to beer making. It's illegal for women to produce alcohol at all in Lebanon, or work in a brewery with yeast in Sri Lanka. They can't wear tight, low cut jeans in North Korea or parts of Italy. They can't lift and carry heavy beer containers in nearly two dozen countries. They can't drink beer while selling it in bars in Wyoming. In Morrisville, Pennsylvania, it's illegal for women to wear cosmetics without a permit. All of this was done by the women who brewed this beer to make it as illegal as possible and draw attention to some very silly laws that, even if they are not always enforced, still remain on the books.
Brewing up awareness
Brewed by German breweries Vagabund and Muschicraft, the Most Illegal Beer is very clearly meant to be provocative. The brewers want to draw attention to these issues and beer was a great medium. "In this world, the standard is male: Beer is the drink for 'men,' rules are written by 'men.' We want to question and challenge all these. Changes always start from conversations," says Sophie Tschannett, Founder of Muschicraft, per Adobo Magazine.
Her point is well taken. Why should anything about the production of beer, at any level, be inherently male? If you're a fan of beer, do you care if it was brewed by a man? If a man cleaned the machines, carried the cases, or drove the trucks? It's weird and irrelevant. The Most Illegal Beer is a pale ale made with Mosaic dry hops, so it may pair well with pizza. Based on reviews, the message is not just a marketing gimmick to cover for an inferior product, either. Is it one of the most underrated beers in the world? Hard to say, but it holds its own and scores fairly highly in reviews.
The Most Illegal Beer is described as having a noticeably fruity aroma with hints of pineapple and mango. The flavor is malty and those Mosaic hops bring a pronounced bitterness. Multiple user reviews offer above-average praise, though much of it appears to come from German sources and availability may not be widespread. That said, the beer is still available for sale and proceeds go to Women For Women International, a global organization that seeks to reform gender inequality.