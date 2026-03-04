7 Williams Sonoma Cake Baking Mixes, Ranked

Did you know that Williams Sonoma sells baking mixes? I sure didn't — not until I was introduced to them by a friend. Yet the company's selection was immediately alluring; after all, a brand known for premium kitchen tools is bound to make cake mixes to match. Fortunately, I wasn't wrong in my assumption.

For this taste test, I tried seven cake mixes offered by the brand (similar to my previous ranking of Pillsbury boxed cake mixes). Each cake mix boasted luxurious packaging that hinted to the contents' quality. Moreover, I was pleased to see that Williams Sonoma boasts a pretty unique selection of cake mixes. From olive oil cakes to "snacking cakes" and a couple classic mixes, I had a feeling I was in for a good time.

I ranked these cake mixes according to how they stacked up against other similar cake mixes I've tried, and how impressive they were in general. And because these mixes come at a rather hefty price tag compared to other baking mixes, I compared them to similar from-scratch cakes I've made before. Curious to see how they fared? Keep reading for my full review and rankings of Williams Sonoma cake baking mixes.

