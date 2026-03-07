Has Costco's Kirkland Aluminum Foil Actually Gotten Worse? Reddit Weighs In
Costco is consistently brimming with kitchen staples, including foil, plastic wrap, and parchment paper. The Costco Kirkland Signature brand has long been known for quality and quantity, with shoppers flocking to stock up on large-scale offerings that remain in their kitchen for years. With that said, fans on Reddit have noted a marked decrease in the quality of Costco's Kirkland aluminum foil, with many alleging that it even weighs less now.
It is worth mentioning that the reputable brand behind Kirkland Signature aluminum foil, Reynolds, has also been met with consumer criticism on Facebook and elsewhere, with fans commenting, "Reynolds is absolutely ridiculous on their price." Between the Kirkland Signature Reynolds Foodservice Foil and its Heavy Duty counterpart, Reddit users are hopping mad about the thinner material that is now more prone to tearing and decidedly less heavy-duty than before.
One user endeavored to track this downturn over a number of years, posting a thread on Reddit entitled, "The gradual decrease in quality of the beloved Kirkland Big Foil" with pictures and measurements indicating a lighter weight and diminished capacity. Echoed in the replies are comments including, "What is sold as Heavy Duty foil now feels like what used to be standard foil." Another shares, "It's not just Costco's Kirkland brand foil. Most foil brands over the past few years have drastically produced a thinner sheet of foil that tears very easily." Needless to say, this is just one Costco change that makes customers angry.
More complaints about Costco's Kirkland Signature foil
Redditors aren't known to pull punches when expressing their opinions and their understandable frustration with Costco's Kirkland Signature foil really resonates beyond complaints of the kitchen staple. As one comment succinctly states, "So half the weight and likely twice the cost? Sounds about right these days." In a different thread, where a Reddit user celebrates finishing off a large Costco Kirkland Signature foil roll after a decade, one user cautions, "Keep the box! The blades on the post-pandemic ones aren't nearly as sharp."
When it comes to quality, it's clear that even Costco's once-reliable essentials have taken a hit. Knowing that its heavy-duty foil now more closely resembles a standard variety, it's also important to take into consideration which one you should use if the weight has decreased so dramatically. Consider other popular aluminum foil brands that, while not offered in Costco-sized quantities, might be more valuable for the price.
Costco products aren't always a hit, and doing your due diligence before a big run is a good idea. Seeking opinions from places such as Reddit and reviews elsewhere can give you a better understanding of how some of the offerings have changed over time and which ones are still worth your money. The next time you're browsing the aisles at Costco, remember to weigh your options both literally and figuratively.