Has Costco's Kirkland Aluminum Foil Actually Gotten Worse? Reddit Weighs In

Costco is consistently brimming with kitchen staples, including foil, plastic wrap, and parchment paper. The Costco Kirkland Signature brand has long been known for quality and quantity, with shoppers flocking to stock up on large-scale offerings that remain in their kitchen for years. With that said, fans on Reddit have noted a marked decrease in the quality of Costco's Kirkland aluminum foil, with many alleging that it even weighs less now.

It is worth mentioning that the reputable brand behind Kirkland Signature aluminum foil, Reynolds, has also been met with consumer criticism on Facebook and elsewhere, with fans commenting, "Reynolds is absolutely ridiculous on their price." Between the Kirkland Signature Reynolds Foodservice Foil and its Heavy Duty counterpart, Reddit users are hopping mad about the thinner material that is now more prone to tearing and decidedly less heavy-duty than before.

One user endeavored to track this downturn over a number of years, posting a thread on Reddit entitled, "The gradual decrease in quality of the beloved Kirkland Big Foil" with pictures and measurements indicating a lighter weight and diminished capacity. Echoed in the replies are comments including, "What is sold as Heavy Duty foil now feels like what used to be standard foil." Another shares, "It's not just Costco's Kirkland brand foil. Most foil brands over the past few years have drastically produced a thinner sheet of foil that tears very easily." Needless to say, this is just one Costco change that makes customers angry.